Chesapeake Energy (CHK) EPS Estimated At $-0.08; GRENEKELEASING AG BADEN ORDINARY SHARES (GKSGF) Sellers Decreased By 1.36% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report $-0.08 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 142.11% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. It closed at $1.32 lastly. It is down 61.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Shelley Moo: Capito, Others Urge Farm Bill Support for Chesapeake Bay Farmers; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: CUTTING DRILLING COSTS IN TURNER SECTION OF PRB; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian Has Held Talks With Chesapeake Energy to Buy Louisiana Drilling Fields; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B

GRENEKELEASING AG BADEN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) had a decrease of 1.36% in short interest. GKSGF’s SI was 383,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.36% from 388,400 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 1916 days are for GRENEKELEASING AG BADEN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GKSGF)’s short sellers to cover GKSGF’s short positions. It closed at $80.89 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), The Stock That Tanked 93% – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What to Do About Chesapeake Energyâ€™s Wild Two Weeks – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “1 Issue Chesapeake Energy Investors Shouldn’t Overlook – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chesapeake’s Flashing Warning Sign – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy Stock Anticipates Armageddon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Chesapeake Energy has $2.7500 highest and $1.6 lowest target. $2.28’s average target is 72.73% above currents $1.32 stock price. Chesapeake Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12 to “Sell”. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Morgan Stanley.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,630 activity. 50,000 shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, worth $100,625 on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $100,995 was made by Lawler Robert D. on Friday, May 24. 50,000 Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares with value of $98,010 were bought by WEBB JAMES R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.30, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 915.71 million shares or 1.85% less from 932.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 0% or 27,702 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Joel Isaacson & Lc holds 0% or 11,814 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). 10 invested in 41,319 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Valley Advisers reported 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Llc holds 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 13,833 shares. Texas-based Syntal Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 1.44M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.07% or 2.07M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 954,496 shares.