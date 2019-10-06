Chesapeake Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by $414,864 as Valuation Rose; Altfest L J & Company Decreased Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $11.23 Million

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 9,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 10,439 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 20,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 235,660 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 76.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 57,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 17,468 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, down from 74,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35M shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) by 11,801 shares to 34,803 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.29% or 30,657 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc invested in 1.51% or 2.26 million shares. Korea Invest accumulated 3.53 million shares. Swift Run Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,858 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Everett Harris And Ca has 5.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Harbour Inv Mngmt And Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 0.53% or 2,614 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter owns 46,944 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs holds 141,522 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 3.48 million shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. Brookmont Management stated it has 1,790 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 1.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 34,700 are owned by Mu Investments Limited. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 0.76% or 68,280 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 46,406 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 32,159 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Com reported 970 shares stake. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.19 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 63,802 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 19,203 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co invested in 0% or 1,164 shares. Century Cos invested 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 178,439 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,768 were accumulated by Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Macquarie Group owns 25,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Enterprise Serv holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 122 shares.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.48M for 18.53 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.