Chesapeake Asset Management Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) Upped as Stock Declined; Mplx LP (MPLX) Share Price Declined While Knott David M Has Lifted Holding

Knott David M increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 329,558 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84M, up from 309,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 673,371 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $102.65. About 460,387 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 168,201 shares to 113,399 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,840 shares, and cut its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “There’s No Avoiding The Growth Prospects Of Rattler Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MPLX declares $0.6575 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MPLX LP: A Strong Q2, But A Possible Acquisition Makes For An Uncertain Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MPLX Surpasses Earnings Estimates in Q1, Misses Revenues – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “24 Straight Hikes, 7.6% Yield, 70% EBITDA Growth In 2018: MPLX Partners LP – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UPS asks for exemption on new driver training regulations that may hurt its ability to hire drivers – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS opens Netherlands superhub to serve five European countries – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,540 shares to 19,108 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,001 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was bought by Cesarone Nando.

