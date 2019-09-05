Chesapeake Asset Management Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Decreased by $531,600; Menta Capital Lowered Its Position in Aerohive Networks (HIVE) by $485,004

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 1,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 10,923 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 12,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $389.08. About 791,099 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – More than 100 parts for NASA’s Orion capsule to be 3D printed; 05/03/2018 Lockheed Martin and Remediant partner to protect sensitive information; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 22/05/2018 – BAE Systems Receives Contract to Sustain F-35 Electronic Warfare Systems; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge; 08/03/2018 – MBDA and Lockheed form joint venture for German missile defence project; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 47.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 121,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The hedge fund held 136,352 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 257,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.97M market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 12/04/2018 – Aerohive® Helps Customers Look Forward by Looking Back with Historical Comparative Analytics; 27/03/2018 – UniSea Chooses Aerohive® for Mission-critical Fishery Operations in Extreme Environmental Conditions; 05/04/2018 – David K. Flynn, Affiliates Report Stake In Aerohive Networks; 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 18/04/2018 – Aerohive® Enables Colruyt to Deliver on Commitment of Best-Price Guarantee and Operational Excellence; 19/04/2018 – Aerohive® Delivers Industry-First Combined SD-WAN & SD-LAN User & App Traffic Management; 30/04/2018 – Aerohive® to Showcase Latest Innovations at Dell Technologies World; 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive Networks, Inc. (HIVE)

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.34 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0% or 50 shares. Somerset Trust holds 60 shares. Summit Secs Gru Ltd Liability reported 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mai Capital accumulated 0.03% or 1,878 shares. 797 were reported by Ftb Advsr. Paradigm Asset Communication Limited has 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 91,107 were accumulated by Waverton Invest Limited. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 1,436 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sumitomo Life Communication has invested 0.4% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Roundview Cap Limited Company invested in 1,244 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 56,990 were reported by Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Pa. Putnam Invests Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Taurus Asset holds 823 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Buckhead Ltd has 17,542 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aerohive Networks Has A Sales Problem – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Extreme Networks (EXTR) Commences Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer for Aerohive Networks (HIVE) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 27,900 shares to 36,562 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold HIVE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 5.83% more from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 336,700 were reported by Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Art Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity stated it has 20,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Llc reported 470,144 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 1,800 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) or 21,200 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). 626,699 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Paradigm Cap New York reported 0.58% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Nelson Roberts Invest Llc holds 0.09% or 76,098 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Northern Tru reported 379,019 shares. S Squared Techs Llc reported 480,826 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 110,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0.04% or 45,836 shares in its portfolio.