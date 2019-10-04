Chesapeake Asset Management Stake in Avis Budget Group (CAR) Boosted by $312,690; Savant Capital Trimmed Position in Marriott Intl New (MAR) by $516,180 as Valuation Rose

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91 million, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 136,003 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 08/03/2018 – Marriott International Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Initiatives Around the World; 24/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD SHERATON FIJI RESORT, WESTIN DENARAU ISLAND RESORT & SPA, FIJI AND ASSOCIATED GOLF FACILITIES FOR ABOUT $131 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Trav; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Cap Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott Intl Property

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 64.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 8,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 22,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, up from 13,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 17,491 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget to Terminate Shareholder Rights Plan; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials; 19/04/2018 – KAI YUAN HOLDINGS LTD 1215.HK – TO SELL TO ENTIRE STAKE IN LEADING PROSPECT & SALE LOAN TO RIDGE AVIS LIMITED FOR HK$810 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Toyota Connected North America Partners With Avis Budget Group To Enhance Customer Rental Experience; 19/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE AVIS BUDGET RENTAL FUNDING (AESOP) LLC, SE; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.75; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY SAID THAT ITS PROPOSED SLATE OF DIRECTORS INCLUDES TWO NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES, FRANCIS SHAMMO AND GLENN LURIE; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.03; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS TWO SRS NOMINEES APPOINTED TO THE BOARD; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS APPOINTED TO BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CAR shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 72.46 million shares or 4.21% less from 75.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 48 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr invested in 37 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 62,725 shares. 128,700 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww has invested 0.02% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Pnc Service Grp Inc holds 0% or 4,977 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 545,907 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated accumulated 5.89M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 18,900 shares. Capital Investors, California-based fund reported 462,000 shares. Covington Cap Management reported 20 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). 12,464 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Alberta Investment Corporation holds 0.01% or 22,200 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 1.15 million shares.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $499.47M for 19.97 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $709.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 31,711 shares to 187,045 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 17,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,609 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 9 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Beck Cap Management Limited Liability holds 16,303 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.08% stake. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.01% or 51,801 shares in its portfolio. Cwm reported 0% stake. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 16,410 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0.1% or 607,825 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Limited invested in 1.43M shares or 1.79% of the stock. Allstate Corp holds 34,538 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 900,144 shares. 1.15M are owned by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Moreover, Seatown Hldg Pte has 0.95% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Pennsylvania-based Twin Capital Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).