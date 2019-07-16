Chesapeake Asset Management Raised Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $1.05 Million; Share Value Declined; Arrowpoint Asset Management Trimmed Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $7.87 Million as Shares Declined

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 84.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 163,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,210 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 194,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 25.99 million shares traded or 42.33% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO defends pay; calls U.S. Senator Warren’s criticism ‘inappropriate’; 10/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WELLS FARGO BANK NORTHWEST NA TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A+’; 10/05/2018 – RBS DEAL POINTS TO LIGHTER TRUMP-ERA FINES FOR WELLS FARGO, UBS; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS COORDINATED ACTION WITH OFFICE OF THE COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY REQUIRES BANK TO REIMBURSE BORROWERS AND PAY THE $1 BLN FINE; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE CLARIDA SAYS ACTIVITIES OF WELLS FARGO ARE EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: ‘Another Step Forward’ to Rebuild Trust; 05/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo’s investment advisers were given sales incentives similar to the ones that led to the; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Discovered Document Altering and Reported It to OCC; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $105.87. About 1.95M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff Communication owns 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,382 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.95% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bsw Wealth Prns stated it has 4,864 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank stated it has 6,939 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 32,991 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mcrae Capital invested in 7,872 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Trust Communication Of Vermont has 0.58% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 140,454 shares. Endowment Lp holds 111,310 shares. Tiemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Vontobel Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 231,466 were reported by Osborne Mngmt Ltd Liability. Altfest L J And invested in 5,578 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ci Investments Inc has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Diligent Investors Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,344 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 139,972 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 25,000 shares to 312,000 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 106,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of stock or 150 shares.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 14,595 shares to 23,422 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,923 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP has invested 0.35% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16,400 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mackenzie reported 1.90M shares. 3,527 were accumulated by Bailard Incorporated. Stearns Svcs Grp Inc invested 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Becker Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 3,158 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The has invested 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Berkshire Hathaway Inc owns 59,400 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.1% or 1,700 shares. Williams Jones Lc reported 0.12% stake. Dean Inv Associate Llc has invested 0.45% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Saturna Capital Corporation accumulated 4,831 shares. Girard Partners Ltd reported 0.64% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Raymond James Associate has 0.44% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Webster Natl Bank N A has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).