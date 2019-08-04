Chesapeake Asset Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $1.17 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bouchey Financial Group LTD Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position as Shares Rose

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 23/03/2018 – Apple Siri creators built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 34,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 44,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,783 were reported by Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1,246 shares. Raub Brock Cap Lp accumulated 1,099 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Veritas Investment (Uk) Limited has 1,421 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gradient Lc stated it has 65,169 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Iowa Commercial Bank holds 37,315 shares. Mariner Llc holds 1.48% or 663,367 shares in its portfolio. Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,494 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blackrock holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 288.76M shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 2.32% stake. Flow Traders Us Limited Company reported 1,548 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt reported 1.27 million shares. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 1.49% or 12,588 shares. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd, which manages about $227.31M and $400.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 46,885 shares to 528,444 shares, valued at $25.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Llc invested in 19.8% or 2.88M shares. Capital Assoc New York stated it has 21,824 shares. Conning reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vident Investment Advisory Lc invested in 5,603 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.57% or 330,164 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Ltd Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,200 shares. 292,825 are owned by Kemnay Advisory. 290,342 are owned by Captrust Advsrs. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.63% or 835,978 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank has invested 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ing Groep Nv holds 5.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.14M shares. S Muoio Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,643 shares or 1.15% of the stock. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 25,440 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 135,345 shares. Texas-based Brookmont Cap Management has invested 2.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

