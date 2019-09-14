Chesapeake Asset Management Position in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Lowered by $414,864; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Dillon & Associates Cut Holding as Valuation Declined

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 78.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 47,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 13,193 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, down from 60,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corp Announces Changes to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CELGENE’S ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE CREDIT NEGATIVE

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 9,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 10,439 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 20,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 240,908 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 22,532 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 70,391 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 1.75 million shares. M&T Bank owns 7,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Bartlett & Limited Liability accumulated 3,225 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 0.01% or 3,966 shares. Pnc Serv stated it has 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel accumulated 0.02% or 5,612 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,426 shares. 3 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Signature Estate & Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,584 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 0.06% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 13,159 shares. Raymond James Svcs reported 20,010 shares.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.48 million for 18.08 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $323.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 1,747 shares to 43,654 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,491 are held by Adirondack. Harvest Mngmt Lc invested in 13.7% or 107,920 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund stated it has 0.27% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Savings Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd accumulated 3,299 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr holds 0.88% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Llc owns 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 746 shares. Abrams Capital Management LP owns 6.75M shares or 16.96% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co owns 106,292 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Park Natl Corp Oh stated it has 2,450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Peoples Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Thompson Inv reported 89,794 shares. Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 29,000 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 9,768 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.