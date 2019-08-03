Chesapeake Asset Management Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Blue Harbour Group LP Upped Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Position by $38.31 Million; Market Value Rose

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 172.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 2.42 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.16 million, up from 890,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 5.26M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 12/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS IN EARLY TALKS TO SELL BOSTON-AREA CASINO PROJECT TO MGM – WSJ, CITING; 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post; 29/05/2018 – MGM: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive for Both MGM Resorts and MGP; 09/05/2018 – MGM Resort’s Murren Talks Inclusion (Video); 15/05/2018 – MGM Resorts had already been planning for the day the U.S. Supreme Court allowed sports betting, according CEO Jim Murren; 08/05/2018 – MGM’s Murren Says ‘Investors Don’t Care Enough’ About Diversity (Video); 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS WYNN BOSTON PURCHASE `NOT LIKELY’; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $58.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 14,595 shares to 23,422 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,001 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 550,000 shares to 27.91M shares, valued at $330.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 3.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, March 7. 800,000 shares were bought by SALEM PAUL J, worth $20.32M.