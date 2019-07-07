Chesapeake Asset Management Lowered Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holding by $1.09 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Indaba Capital Management LP Raised Stake in Mdc Partners (MDCA) as Stock Rose

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.30 million market cap company. It closed at $2.6 lastly. It is down 23.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 14,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,422 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 38,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 663,611 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE bought $51,891 worth of stock or 17,832 shares. Another trade for 23,820 shares valued at $51,689 was bought by ROGERS DESIREE G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Frontfour Cap Grp Inc Ltd owns 2.61 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 29,121 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 0% or 175,238 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 71,810 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset invested in 500,000 shares. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated owns 152,352 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearline Capital Limited Partnership reported 358,082 shares stake. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Lc holds 0.09% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 9.78 million shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 264,164 shares. State Street Corporation owns 916,503 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 153,603 shares. Teton Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 115,000 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.13 million for 16.81 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl reported 27,305 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 429 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 3,292 shares. 4,929 were accumulated by Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. South Texas Money Management Ltd reported 2,800 shares stake. The New York-based Etrade Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Loews Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Cibc Ww, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,582 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated owns 41,929 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsr invested in 9,939 shares. Moreover, Hbk Invests LP has 0.13% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 132,723 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Macquarie stated it has 54,685 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 3,500 shares. Asset One, Japan-based fund reported 95,569 shares.

