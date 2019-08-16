Chesapeake Asset Management Lowered Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $1.00 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Value Rose, Holder Capital Wealth Planning Boosted Its Holding

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 12,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 37,412 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 49,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 8.82M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 20/03/2018 – MERCK NAMES JENNIFER ZACHARY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS 2018 ADJ EBITDA WILL BE IN A CORRIDOR BETWEEN € 3.95 BILLION AND € 4.15 BILLION IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 TRIAL WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS), WHICH IS A SECONDARY ENDPOINT; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday – health ministry

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 189.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 18,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 6,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $218.27. About 2.71M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.