Chesapeake Asset Management Lowered Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake by $329,595; Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Lowered Position by $6.50 Million

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 108,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 16.13M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $977.84 million, down from 16.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 591,790 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 2,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,290 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 22,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $108.47. About 3.83 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 22/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LABEL UPDATE IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY IN UNITED STATES; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 14/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 27/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files Form 10-Q; 04/05/2018 – Mobify Customer Kim Williams-Czopek of Lilly Pulitzer Wins Retail Innovator Award for Progressive Web App; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO LILLY’S 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF DEAL; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Announces Addition of Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.11 million for 15.58 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 18.45 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 insider sales for $145.17 million activity. The insider Zulueta Alfonso G sold 4,000 shares worth $480,000. On Wednesday, June 5 Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 426 shares.