Chesapeake Asset Management Lifted By $1.05 Million Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; Usa Financial Portformulas Has Upped By $1.39 Million Its Exelon (EXC) Stake

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 365.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp acquired 27,895 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Usa Financial Portformulas Corp holds 35,517 shares with $1.78 million value, up from 7,622 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $47.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 748,823 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 285.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc acquired 9,464 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Chesapeake Asset Management Llc holds 12,775 shares with $1.43 million value, up from 3,311 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $88.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $103.24. About 597,089 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 8,850 shares to 20,001 valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,772 shares and now owns 10,923 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ww Investors has 17.72 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The reported 168,250 shares stake. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Kentucky-based Farmers Financial Bank has invested 1.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kbc Nv stated it has 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Plancorp Limited Com has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,801 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr holds 341,878 shares. Moreover, Us State Bank De has 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 399,694 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 1.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Geode Cap Management Lc owns 0.24% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8.40 million shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc has 107,001 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 25 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 144,359 shares. Lincoln Cap Lc owns 0.49% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 9,016 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N.. 150 shares were bought by Cesarone Nando, worth $16,731.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity. Aliabadi Paymon also sold $837,900 worth of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Tuesday, February 12.

