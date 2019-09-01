Chesapeake Asset Management Increases Position in United Parcel Service (UPS); As Western Digital Com (WDC) Stock Rose, Holder Horizon Investments Trimmed Position by $1.58 Million

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (WDC) by 85.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 32,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 5,808 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 38,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.79M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Euclidean Tech Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.46% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 32,700 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,190 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc has 16,142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 99,430 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Mariner invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc stated it has 4,679 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,019 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 596,874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 490,778 shares. Augustine Asset holds 50,767 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 354,538 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc invested in 7,057 shares.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,772 shares to 22,374 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 8,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Sp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,300 were reported by Motco. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 2,511 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 194,060 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 92,553 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 1,147 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors reported 5,300 shares stake. Davenport And Lc stated it has 0.63% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc holds 0.28% or 50,271 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 614 shares. Becker Capital holds 3,158 shares. Dowling Yahnke reported 0.44% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3,080 shares. 466 were accumulated by Private Ocean Limited Company. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 81,812 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Daiwa Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $58.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,850 shares to 20,001 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,001 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).