Chesapeake Asset Management Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; AYALA UNSPONSORED ADR PHILIPPINES (AYALY) Shorts Lowered By 99.12%

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 43.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc acquired 4,303 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)'s stock rose 22.21%. The Chesapeake Asset Management Llc holds 14,147 shares with $1.57 million value, up from 9,844 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $262.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $145.69. About 2.35M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500.

AYALA CORP UNSPONSORED ADR PHILIPPINES (OTCMKTS:AYALY) had a decrease of 99.12% in short interest. AYALY’s SI was 100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 99.12% from 11,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1 days are for AYALA CORP UNSPONSORED ADR PHILIPPINES (OTCMKTS:AYALY)’s short sellers to cover AYALY’s short positions. It closed at $17.67 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7 with “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, June 6. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $16000 target. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT, worth $227,200.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Ltd accumulated 10,267 shares. Maryland Management holds 13,000 shares. Brandes Invest Prtnrs Lp owns 18,312 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dana Investment Advisors stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.37% or 103,266 shares. Middleton And Inc Ma holds 24,711 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.91% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 37,641 shares. Plancorp Lc holds 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,899 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc invested in 75,898 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Davenport Co holds 0.49% or 357,120 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 6,847 were reported by Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd. 51,548 are held by Mercer Cap Advisers Inc. Yakira Mngmt holds 2.68% or 84,487 shares. 170,933 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 8,850 shares to 20,001 valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,772 shares and now owns 10,923 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Ayala Corporation primarily engages in the real estate and hotel business in the Philippines and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.36 billion. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotel, cinema, and theater; and provides construction and property management services. It has a 20.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s Financial Services and Insurance segment provides corporate, consumer, mortgage, and agri-business loans; deposit taking and cash management, leasing, asset management, online stock trading, foreign exchange and capital markets investments dealing, corporate finance and consulting, investment banking, Internet banking, foreign exchange, and safety deposit services; and life, non-life, pre-need, and reinsurance services.