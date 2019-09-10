Chesapeake Asset Management Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) Raised by $1.05 Million as Valuation Rose; Franco Nevada (FNV) Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.14 Million as Stock Value Rose

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.84. About 769,932 shares traded or 29.86% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 2.83 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gold Looks Set To Challenge Critical Technical Levels On The Upside – FNV Could Continue To Outperform On The Upside – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The 5 Hottest Gold Stocks Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold Sits Near The Recent Low – Is Franco-Nevada A Buy At This Level? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Market Is Tired Of The Trade War (And That’s Good News…) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $83.56 million for 53.32 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 770,741 shares to 6.24M shares, valued at $735.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 188,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 673,076 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,772 shares to 10,923 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,108 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Limited Liability stated it has 3,561 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 792 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Prudential Plc reported 489,226 shares. Coastline Trust holds 0.25% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 14,915 shares. 13,838 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund. Amica Mutual Ins owns 22,739 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 374 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 10,718 shares. Jacobs And Communication Ca reported 1.4% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Incorporated Ca invested in 0.05% or 2,700 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Co Ma invested in 0.75% or 16.01M shares. Inv House Limited Co stated it has 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company accumulated 0.02% or 47,438 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UPS unveils ‘breakthrough’ hybrid trucks that switch to EV mode – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “5 reasons why UPS will finally deliver outperformance for investors – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does United Parcel Service, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.