Chesapeake Asset Management Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Trimmed by $660,540 as Shares Rose; Heitman Real Estate Securities Decreased Its Cousins Properties (CUZ) Position by $7.86 Million; Stock Value Declined

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 873,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 3.60 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.81 million, down from 4.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Cousins Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 649,498 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 19,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 25,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.84M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Reports Higher Earnings; 19/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – Q18 RESULTS INCLUDED $505 MILLION (PRETAX) MARK-TO-MARKET GAINS; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan takes stake in analytics platform start-up; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $100.92M for 12.66 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57B for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

