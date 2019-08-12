Chesapeake Asset Management Has Upped United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $1.05 Million; Share Value Rose; Mai Wealth Advisors Increased Its Position in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) as Market Valuation Rose

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 9,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 220,681 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, up from 210,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 19.79 million shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 20/04/2018 – OMB’s Mulvaney Says Wells Fargo Fine Was ‘Right Thing to Do’ (Video); 13/04/2018 – SF Chronicle: Wells Fargo could settle investigations for $1 billion; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Massive Home-Lending Arm Shuffles Top Lieutenants; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Customer Documents in Business-Banking Division; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHIEF ECONOMIST JOHN SILVIA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,772 shares to 10,923 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,412 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust by 11,395 shares to 114,749 shares, valued at $20.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 5,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,844 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:INTC).