Chesapeake Asset Management Has Upped Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $1.05 Million; As Autozone (AZO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Td Capital Management Decreased by $9.83 Million Its Position

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1148.82. About 182,988 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 3.99M shares traded or 19.71% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,555 shares to 20,290 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,108 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01M on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Com accumulated 2,050 shares. 8,038 are held by Fernwood Inv Mgmt. North Carolina-based Verity Asset Management has invested 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bangor Bank stated it has 3,866 shares. Btr Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.38% or 17,778 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 4,103 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Appleton Partners Ma has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mariner Lc reported 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pinnacle Financial Partners stated it has 46,408 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Com Oh has 0.42% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hodges Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wade G W Inc owns 1.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 101,435 shares. Fort Washington Oh has 32,438 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Company holds 0.08% or 5,989 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Inc holds 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 55.41M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Grp Llc invested in 0.67% or 4,892 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 1,265 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co stated it has 521 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 636 shares. Gp, New York-based fund reported 8,684 shares. King Luther Capital Management stated it has 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Da Davidson invested 0.17% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.13% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Nfc Investments Ltd Liability owns 20,714 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0.13% or 1,823 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fmr stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cambridge Tru accumulated 268 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt reported 35,819 shares stake.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 13.21 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.