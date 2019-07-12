Chesapeake Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake by $531,600; Graco (GGG) Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Trimmed Its Stake

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 1,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,923 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 12,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $367.67. About 298,558 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice; 08/03/2018 – A new contract for more F-35 fighter jets will take time, given the focus on cost, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum that penalizes China for stealing U.S. companies’ intellectual property; 08/03/2018 – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, LOCKHEED MARTIN REPORT NEW JV FOR TLVS; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin revenue up 3.8 pct on higher F-35 jet sales; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 6,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,283 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84M, down from 265,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 109,613 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.47 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 365 are held by Vestor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company owns 1,787 shares. Moreover, Argent Trust Com has 0.44% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 43,926 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Clearbridge Invs Limited Com reported 183,121 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ims Cap Management stated it has 0.66% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Greenleaf Trust owns 8,129 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 204,742 shares. Sit owns 51,620 shares. Naples Global accumulated 0.72% or 9,365 shares. Beaumont Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 976 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Grassi Inv has invested 1.37% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). State Teachers Retirement reported 0.28% stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. $2.30 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were sold by Evans Michele A. The insider GORDON ILENE S bought 750 shares worth $229,533.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 3,114 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 15,389 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 173,243 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Moreover, Utah Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 31,176 shares. 60 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.21% stake. Burgundy Asset Mngmt invested in 607,204 shares. First Personal Svcs has 142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.00M were reported by Fenimore Asset Management. Stifel Financial invested in 151,269 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 137,744 are owned by Prudential. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 58,900 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 408 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $319,157 activity. 2,500 shares were sold by Wordell Angela F, worth $109,076.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,694 shares to 69,490 shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

