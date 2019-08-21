Chesapeake Asset Management Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.67 Million; As Pool (POOL) Stock Price Rose, Kdi Capital Partners Lifted Stake

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 3,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 40,271 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 36,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $199.3. About 41,538 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 8,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,001 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 28,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $213.35. About 4.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Lc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 238,882 shares. Lesa Sroufe Co reported 2,517 shares stake. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 204,791 shares. Verity Asset has 4,838 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Horseman Cap Mngmt reported 20,400 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lynch And Associates In owns 1,674 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Veritas Inv Llp has 5,996 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 5,809 are owned by Minneapolis Port Mngmt Gp Llc. Osterweis invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bowen Hanes And Inc has 2.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 269,583 shares. Ballentine Limited Liability Company invested in 56,805 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Horrell has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Arizona-based Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 960,567 shares for 4.15% of their portfolio.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) by 59,739 shares to 196,169 shares, valued at $12.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 32,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,752 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Franklin Resources has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 9,793 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.29 million shares or 1.33% of the stock. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Co reported 1,968 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Advsr invested in 0% or 1,792 shares. Natixis LP holds 21,432 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The California-based Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca has invested 0.94% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Wesbanco Natl Bank holds 2,345 shares. Synovus Financial owns 7,139 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce holds 2.00M shares. Smithfield Trust Communication reported 30 shares stake. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Epoch Investment Partners invested 0.04% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 10,500 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 57,906 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.