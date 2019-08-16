Chesapeake Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Stock Price Rose; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding Held by Oakworth Capital Inc

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $199.38. About 456,542 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $115.32. About 1.58M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 100 (Mkt) (OEF) by 10,589 shares to 266,283 shares, valued at $33.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (Mkt) (IWD) by 11,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,471 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,420 were reported by Raymond James Tru Na. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 973 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caprock invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 140,136 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 22,310 shares. British Columbia Corporation reported 31,230 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 65,000 were reported by Eulav Asset. Invest Advsrs holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 6,370 shares. Northeast Consultants accumulated 6,333 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 76,627 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 6,697 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. First Mercantile has invested 0.24% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). South State invested in 0% or 100 shares. At Comml Bank holds 0.33% or 15,602 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canopy Growth Investors Pull Back As Losses Widen In Q1; CBD Products Coming To US Market – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street’s Reaction To Constellation Brands Earnings, Wine Divestiture – Benzinga” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Romo is Back! Corona Extra® Teams Up with Tony Romo As Hotline Operator for Second Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Michaels, UPS to partner on package drop-off points – Dallas Business Journal” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Helps K12 Equip Online Learners For Back To School – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Transparency And Personalization Are The Next Frontiers For Online Retailers, UPS Study Finds – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,555 shares to 20,290 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,412 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc stated it has 9,241 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bangor Bancorporation holds 3,866 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Incorporated stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Addison Capital holds 1.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 14,326 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 13,415 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt stated it has 40,855 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division reported 0.04% stake. Highstreet Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,318 shares. Sterneck Capital Limited Company invested in 14,236 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 1.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 8,080 shares. Poplar Forest Ltd stated it has 142,144 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 133,033 shares.