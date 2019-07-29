Chesapeake Asset Management Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Wisconsin Capital Management Holds Stake in Stryker (SYK)

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $146.66. About 8.26M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 439.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 10,917 shares as the company's stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,400 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 2,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $213.64. About 691,689 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.58 million activity. 43 shares were bought by Doliveux Roch, worth $8,117 on Tuesday, April 30. FRANCESCONI LOUISE sold 9,477 shares worth $1.68 million. Fink M Kathryn sold $31,819 worth of stock.

