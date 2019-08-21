Chesapeake Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $531,600 as Stock Value Rose; Polaris Capital Management Holding in United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) Has Boosted by $418,500

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 1,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 10,923 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 12,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $382.96. About 711,646 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 17/04/2018 – SOME OF WORLD’S LARGEST THREATS ARE SPACE-BASED: LOCKHEED CEO; 22/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awards Three-Year Contract to IBC Advanced Alloys to Produce a Key Component of the F-35 Lightning Il Using lBC’s Cost-Saving Precision Cast Beryllium Alloy Technology; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-German general sees closer missile defence ties with Dutch; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King Il To California Air National Guard; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $247.5M NASA CONTRACT TO BUILD TEST PLANE; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 02/05/2018 – LMT: The US Air Force has confirmed that a US Air National Guard C-130 crashed in Georgia on Wednesday per CNN’s Ryan Browne – ! $LMT

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,651 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, up from 142,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 113,293 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC)

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 22,200 shares to 21,397 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.43M shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $991,582 activity. Whittemore Kent G also bought $14,560 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $35,250 was made by Maroney Patrick on Tuesday, August 6. The insider Hogan Michael bought $21,630. On Wednesday, March 27 the insider Menon Deepak bought $9,193. St John Scott had bought 4,258 shares worth $50,216. DiFrancesco Paul F also bought $19,964 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Llc invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). 122,989 were reported by Banc Funds Co Ltd Liability Co. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3.18M shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 30,629 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 881 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 14,151 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Pitcairn Co holds 0.03% or 16,300 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated reported 14,921 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 58,650 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 279,602 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invest Of Virginia accumulated 0.4% or 107,004 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 8,372 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 13,650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Verity Asset Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Allstate stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Eagle Advsr Limited Liability reported 24,433 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. At Retail Bank owns 923 shares. Mai Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,878 shares. Highvista Strategies reported 800 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 1,787 shares. Donaldson Limited Liability invested in 2.82% or 105,627 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 54,779 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Essex Fincl Ser Incorporated stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Beese Fulmer Mgmt reported 772 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Guardian Life Insur Comm Of America invested in 708 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jcic Asset Mgmt stated it has 8,719 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Choate Inv Advsr invested in 1,270 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

