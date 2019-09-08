Chesapeake Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Valuation Rose; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Cut Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding by $465,816 as Market Valuation Declined

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 2,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 7,321 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 10,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 422,944 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 8,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,001 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 28,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,162 shares to 20,798 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 9,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $117.34M for 16.70 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FFIV October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Acquire NGINX for $670M, Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “F5 (FFIV) Down 12.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.2% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 1.46M shares. 3,996 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com. Pension Ser owns 2,567 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp Inc owns 22 shares. Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,949 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon owns 1.09M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Gotham Asset Ltd Company has 114,146 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 9,467 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 558,687 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) holds 0.04% or 15,349 shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability Company holds 4,035 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 0.04% or 289,057 shares. Amer Group holds 0.01% or 20,732 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.03% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 38,755 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Graybill Bartz & Ltd reported 4.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Portland Global Ltd Liability Company holds 1.01% or 15,102 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Condor Capital Mgmt has invested 1.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 14.30 million shares or 0.62% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 1.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 279,172 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 20,345 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Gould Asset Management Ca holds 0.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 6,804 shares. Liberty Cap Management Inc stated it has 3.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shell Asset accumulated 530,766 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 714,235 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 121,584 shares or 5.43% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs holds 1.64M shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Global Endowment Mngmt Lp has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 3,862 shares.