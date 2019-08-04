Chesapeake Asset Management Has Cut Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Position; Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Boosted Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position By $616,680

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 38.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 14,595 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Chesapeake Asset Management Llc holds 23,422 shares with $1.76 million value, down from 38,017 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $10.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67. About 1.07M shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q-End Backlog $26.5B; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q REV. $3.94B, EST. $3.64B; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Net $48.6M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 4.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired 11,420 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 240,516 shares with $13.07M value, up from 229,096 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $104.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 914,636 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fastest Crypto Exchange In The World’ Released To Retail Market – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Better Buy: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) vs. Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Riches vs. Risk in America’s Favourite Canadian Bank Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Things Investors Should Look for When TD Bank (TSX:TD) Releases Earnings Next Month – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jacobs Wins US Department of State Commissioning Services Contract – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup maintained the shares of JEC in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Wednesday, May 8. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $8600 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.