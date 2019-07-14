Chesapeake Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.17 Million as Stock Rose; Capital Wealth Planning Raised Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $643,552

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 44,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 6,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,082 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 37,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million on Friday, February 15. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100. On Tuesday, February 5 Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. 19,049 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) by 12,587 shares to 9,740 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,810 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.99% or 17,188 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.03% or 77,393 shares in its portfolio. Northrock Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 4,487 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc owns 4,767 shares. Meritage Mgmt reported 4,540 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter has 2.61% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 140,080 shares. Freestone Lc reported 54,312 shares stake. Diversified holds 0.09% or 18,667 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Capital Ltd Llc reported 11,939 shares stake. Private Na owns 62,045 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa invested in 22,358 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Janney Cap Management Lc reported 172,992 shares stake. Birinyi reported 12,709 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel holds 3.03% or 157,109 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associate holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 269,289 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Com invested 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, David R Rahn Assoc Incorporated has 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,733 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt owns 0.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,473 shares. Moreover, Petrus Trust Company Lta has 1.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buckingham Mgmt accumulated 100,863 shares. Benin Mngmt Corp has invested 3.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa invested in 1.48% or 17,071 shares. Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi holds 5.39% or 199,301 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 120,689 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 124,928 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Lagoda Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telos Capital Mgmt Inc reported 33,420 shares stake. Nelson Roberts Lc holds 2.11% or 71,738 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.