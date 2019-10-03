Chesapeake Asset Management Has Cut Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $837,596 as Stock Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Boosted Its Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 285.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 51,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 69,082 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65 million, up from 17,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 8.41 million shares traded or 0.27% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,643 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $479,000, down from 12,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $115.9. About 2.90M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 4.66M shares to 17.07 million shares, valued at $24.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.13 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

