Chesapeake Asset Management Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.17 Million; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Value Rose While Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Trimmed Stake

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 34,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 44,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 36,018 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 45,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $298.4. About 337,017 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FLEETCOR Announces Appointment of Veteran Leader to Group Operating Role – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,900 shares to 37,702 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd accumulated 55 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 76,083 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 15,924 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Ma invested in 1.73 million shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,440 shares. Advisory Research Inc owns 2,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 10,949 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Academy Cap Tx accumulated 88,177 shares or 5.04% of the stock. Nuwave Mgmt Lc holds 7 shares. Blair William And Com Il owns 104,399 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 3.37 million are held by State Street Corporation. Ls Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 2,819 shares in its portfolio. 54,000 are held by Crestwood Capital Management L P. 46,450 were accumulated by Voya Invest Ltd Liability Company. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.