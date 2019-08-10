Chesapeake Asset Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $1.17 Million; Frontfour Capital Group Has Decreased Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Stake

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) stake by 40.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 118,673 shares as Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC)’s stock declined 3.42%. The Frontfour Capital Group Llc holds 170,901 shares with $15.98 million value, down from 289,574 last quarter. Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C now has $3.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.76. About 272,151 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.54; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Board Will Be Expanded From Eight to 10 Members; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS CONFIDENT ILG WILL CLOSE BY END OF YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 22.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Chesapeake Asset Management Llc holds 34,001 shares with $4.01M value, down from 44,004 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,730 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). General American holds 4.69% or 400,686 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4.27M shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Company has invested 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,808 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Company holds 3.58% or 413,807 shares. Moreover, Rhenman Prns Asset has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,887 shares. Golub Group Ltd Llc owns 4.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 394,746 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 3.19% or 365,983 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 2.23% or 17.98 million shares. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability reported 53,736 shares. The New Jersey-based Harding Loevner LP has invested 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $132 target in Friday, April 12 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $334,785 activity. WEISZ STEPHEN P bought $334,785 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

