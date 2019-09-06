Chesapeake Asset Management Decreased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $660,540 as Shares Rose; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Cut Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 41,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 48,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.03. About 5.48 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 19,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 25,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 12.76 million shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 9.4 EUROS FROM 9.1 EUROS; 06/03/2018 – Anne Lester Says JPMorgan Is ‘Staying the Course’ With Market Strategies (Video); 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 20/04/2018 – REG-J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. 2017 Annual Report; 14/05/2018 – Charter Communications at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Incorporated owns 26,971 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated reported 2.49% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Associated Banc has 53,135 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 1.68% or 71,470 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & holds 0.25% or 9,380 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 40,862 shares. Moreover, Birch Hill Investment Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 10,714 shares or 0.6% of the stock. First City holds 0.91% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,768 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Principal Financial invested in 2.36 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. South Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 14,073 shares. Benin Management Corp accumulated 6,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0.3% or 3.04 million shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.35 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Cap Incorporated has 1.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,629 shares. West Chester Cap Advisors holds 0.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,638 shares. New York-based Iat Reinsurance Com Limited has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1.19M were reported by Suntrust Banks. Alexandria Limited Liability Company stated it has 87,321 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Affinity Advisors Limited Liability holds 3.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 166,189 shares. Ckw Grp holds 0.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 23,750 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 305,937 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 517,324 shares. Family Tru Commerce invested in 56,092 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Augustine Asset Management has 37,146 shares. Invest Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co accumulated 39,643 shares. Villere St Denis J & holds 129,945 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 3,166 shares.

