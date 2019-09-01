Chesapeake Asset Management Cut Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake; Boothbay Fund Management Increased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 883.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 15,898 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 17,697 shares with $3.18M value, up from 1,799 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $102.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 24.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 12,070 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Chesapeake Asset Management Llc holds 37,412 shares with $3.11M value, down from 49,482 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $220.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 6.48 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Olaparib; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, & MERCK & CO. SIGN ONCOLOGY PACT FOR LENVIMA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 27/03/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – APPOINTS MILIND THATTE AS MD; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Among 4 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $8400 lowest target. $93.60’s average target is 8.25% above currents $86.47 stock price. Merck & Company had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Friday, June 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Important Is Keytruda For Merck? – Forbes” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia Stock Is a Long-Term Winner – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Know Before Jumping Into Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nvidia: Warming – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $182.13’s average target is 8.73% above currents $167.51 stock price. NVIDIA had 45 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Susquehanna maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. Citigroup maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $200 target. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Monday, March 11 report. Craig Hallum initiated it with “Hold” rating and $165 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating.

