Chesapeake Asset Management Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $660,540 as Market Valuation Rose; Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) Valuation Rose While J Goldman & Company LP Decreased Its Position

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) by 80.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 106,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 131,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 6.36M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 25,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.59. About 7.12 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 25/04/2018 – Blockweather: Cryptocurrency Market Will Get `Much Bigger’ According To A Former JPMorgan Banke; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)- SKY AMENDMENT; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 18/04/2018 – Cerberus Names Ex-JPMorgan Executive Matt Zames as President; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Warns of Losses Amid Torrent of China Property Bonds

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.59 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 129,383 shares to 270,130 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 283,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,107 are held by Meridian Invest Counsel. 4,259 are owned by Guardian Limited Partnership. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.73% or 1.33M shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 1,876 shares. Oak Ridge Limited holds 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 8,690 shares. John G Ullman And Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,596 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 12,195 shares. Wills Finance Group Inc Inc invested in 19,413 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Broad Run Investment Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 222,009 shares. Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Minnesota-based Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baxter Bros stated it has 101,071 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank Tru Communications holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,318 shares. Cornerstone Cap has invested 3.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bainco Intll Invsts holds 1.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 84,155 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Challenges Stack Up As JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Prepare To Report – Benzinga” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “JPM Stock Looks like a Great Buy, but It Just Canâ€™t Get Traction – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.89 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karp Cap, a California-based fund reported 33,310 shares. Moreover, Bath Savings has 0.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,732 shares. Murphy Mgmt holds 1.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 99,598 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 60,721 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Principal Finance has 7.92M shares. Carroll Financial Associates holds 0.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 60,727 shares. Oak Limited Oh has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.89% or 13.44 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Phillips Financial Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.68M shares. Ci Invests invested in 1.09% or 1.93M shares. Focused Ltd Liability Com reported 969,600 shares stake. Personal Cap Corp owns 0.54% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 476,516 shares. Lathrop Invest reported 2,221 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd invested in 0.18% or 133,570 shares.