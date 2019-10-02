Chesapeake Asset Management Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreased Its Urban Outfitters (URBN) Holding

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 55.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 1,924 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Chesapeake Asset Management Llc holds 1,563 shares with $265,000 value, down from 3,487 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $431.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $165.84. About 7.86M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) stake by 83.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 1.84M shares as Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)’s stock declined 19.83%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 372,852 shares with $8.48 million value, down from 2.21M last quarter. Urban Outfitters Inc now has $2.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 1.31 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 31C; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +32.3%, EST. +32.3%; 03/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: More Upbeat Signs Emerge — Barrons.com

Among 8 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $28000 highest and $21600 lowest target. $237.50’s average target is 43.21% above currents $165.84 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, May 20. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. Bank of America maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, September 6. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $23300 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24500 target in Friday, August 16 report. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $226 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $220 target.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 33.98 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Urban Outfitters has $36 highest and $2000 lowest target. $28.44’s average target is 2.05% above currents $27.87 stock price. Urban Outfitters had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of URBN in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 30 to “Outperform”. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, August 15. DA Davidson upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $36 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, August 19. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Robert W. Baird maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $2500 target.

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 18.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.7 per share. URBN’s profit will be $55.55 million for 12.22 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold URBN shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 6.61% less from 73.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 14,296 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 10,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability holds 6.03M shares. Aqr Management Llc reported 4.20 million shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Oberweis Asset has invested 0.04% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Moreover, Manatuck Hill Prtn Limited Liability has 0.32% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 30,000 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.29% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Snow Cap Management Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 883,270 shares. Massachusetts Co Ma holds 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) or 1.54M shares. Earnest Prtn Lc reported 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 372,852 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 0.01% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 36,552 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc reported 50,000 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.