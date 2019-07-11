Chesapeake Asset Management Boosted United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; Shorts at Invivo Therapeutics Holdings (NVIV) Lowered By 11.19%

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 285.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc acquired 9,464 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Chesapeake Asset Management Llc holds 12,775 shares with $1.43 million value, up from 3,311 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $87.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $102.96. About 697,616 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) had a decrease of 11.19% in short interest. NVIV’s SI was 249,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.19% from 280,700 shares previously. With 35,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s short sellers to cover NVIV’s short positions. The SI to Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp’s float is 2.68%. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.688. About 51,338 shares traded. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) has declined 85.73% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NVIV News: 09/04/2018 – INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – IN PROCESS OF FINALIZING LEASE ASSIGNMENT, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN LEASE-RELATED SAVINGS OF ABOUT $3 MLN THROUGH 2019; 09/04/2018 – lnVivo Therapeutics Provides Business Update; 08/03/2018 NVIV GETS FDA APPROVAL NEURO-SPINAL SCAFFOLD TRIAL; 19/03/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics Announces Contemporary Thoracic SCI Registry Study (the “CONTEMPO Registry Study”) Findings; 03/04/2018 – In Vivo Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy with Cellvizio®, a Technology Developed by Mauna Kea Technologies Allows the Discovery o; 02/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Peer Social Support During In Vivo Exposure for PTSD (PEP); 03/04/2018 – In Vivo Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy with Cellvizio®, a Technology Developed by Mauna Kea Technologies Allows the Discovery of a Previously Unknown Human Structure, the lnterstitium; 19/03/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics Announces Contemporary Thoracic SCI Registry Study (the “CONTEMPO Registry Study”) Findings; 13/03/2018 – AVEXIS – GENETHON ALSO GRANTED AVEXIS IN VIVO GENE THERAPY DELIVERY OF AAV9 VECTOR INTO CNS; 02/04/2018 – FDA: Invivo Corporation- DynaCad software consist of an MR Analysis Server software and the viewer workstation software. The

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.1% or 174,149 shares. Dt Invest Ptnrs invested in 0.48% or 30,576 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 1.42% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Boyar Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rothschild Inv Corporation Il owns 0.97% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 74,036 shares. Stillwater Advsrs Lc owns 2.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 84,972 shares. Hodges Management Inc reported 0.04% stake. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma stated it has 2,615 shares. Advent Mgmt De holds 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 40,000 shares. Bokf Na reported 59,533 shares. Covington Cap invested in 0.5% or 72,062 shares. Moreover, Trust Department Mb Fin Fincl Bank N A has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 1,700 shares. New Jersey-based Hamel Assocs has invested 2.73% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc owns 3,000 shares.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 6,540 shares to 19,108 valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) stake by 14,595 shares and now owns 23,422 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of UPS in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of UPS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13. Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries . The company has market cap of $6.41 million. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. It currently has negative earnings.