Cherry Hill Mtg Invt (CHMI) Holder Jacobs Asset Management Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Increased Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON)

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp (CHMI) by 72.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 269,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 369,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 82,622 shares traded. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) has declined 15.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMI News: 14/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Is Currently Completing an Evaluation of Its Amortization Methodology Process; 12/04/2018 – Acadian Asset Management LLC Exits Cherry Hill Mortgage; 05/04/2018 – CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT – ENTERED INTO SEPARATE AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENTS WITH B. RILEY FBR & JMP SECURITIES LLC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMI); 14/03/2018 – CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; 27/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Standing Advisory Committee of the Swedish Cherry Hill campus to meet monthly; 09/05/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage 1Q Net $2.93B; 14/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Is Delaying Its Conference Call Initially Scheduled for Wednesday While It Completes the Work; 09/04/2018 – State NJ Transp: Route 70 eastbound lanes closed for emergency repairs in Cherry Hill; 16/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage 4Q Adj EPS 57c

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 58.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 27,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 73,694 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71M, up from 46,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $173.21. About 744,211 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q

Analysts await Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CHMI’s profit will be $8.38M for 7.73 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 171,500 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $15.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 103,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.76, from 2.62 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold CHMI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 9.60 million shares or 0.29% more from 9.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Limited has 20,600 shares. Massachusetts-based Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) for 168,320 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd reported 0% in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI). Cannell Limited Com holds 57,121 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. American Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) for 10,337 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 242,925 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Com holds 2,383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% or 220,535 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc owns 1,030 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI). Loomis Sayles And LP has 0% invested in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI). Jacobs Asset Management Lc holds 0.34% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 25,323 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $40,849 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Evans Julian, worth $16,335 on Wednesday, June 5.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 69,131 shares to 14,710 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 45,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,082 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.