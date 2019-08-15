Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)

This is a contrast between Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) and Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 17 -4.97 N/A -1.25 0.00 Apartment Investment and Management Company 50 7.97 N/A 5.68 8.72

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and Apartment Investment and Management Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.00% -7.9% -1.1% Apartment Investment and Management Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.38 beta. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 0.56 beta and it is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and Apartment Investment and Management Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 2 0 2.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has a consensus price target of $18.5, and a 37.65% upside potential. Apartment Investment and Management Company on the other hand boasts of a $52 consensus price target and a 5.31% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management Company, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and Apartment Investment and Management Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.7% and 97.4%. About 0.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Apartment Investment and Management Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.65% -2.58% -10.05% -16.41% -15.2% -11.69% Apartment Investment and Management Company -0.14% -0.8% 0.41% 0.69% 18.96% 13.24%

For the past year Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has -11.69% weaker performance while Apartment Investment and Management Company has 13.24% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Apartment Investment and Management Company beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in Servicing Related Assets and RMBS segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Moorestown, New Jersey.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.