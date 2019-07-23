Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) compete with each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 17 -161.19 N/A 2.75 6.28 AGNC Investment Corp. 18 132.29 N/A 0.01 1345.38

Table 1 highlights Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and AGNC Investment Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AGNC Investment Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% -0.7% -0.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.41 beta indicates that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is 59.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. AGNC Investment Corp.’s 0.17 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and AGNC Investment Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 AGNC Investment Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

$18.5 is Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 18.44%. AGNC Investment Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $17.25 average price target and a -1.48% potential downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than AGNC Investment Corp., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.2% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 71.1% of AGNC Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 1.47% -1.03% -7.55% -8.19% -6.57% -1.54% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.06% -3.74% -1.35% -3.26% -7.8% -0.29%

For the past year Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than AGNC Investment Corp.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in Servicing Related Assets and RMBS segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Moorestown, New Jersey.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.