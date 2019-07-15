Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) and UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Residential companies, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) and UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 18 -165.06 N/A 2.75 6.28 UDR Inc. 44 12.29 N/A 0.78 57.06

Demonstrates Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and UDR Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. UDR Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) and UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% UDR Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s 0.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. UDR Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.52 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and UDR Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 UDR Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 15.70% and an $18.5 average target price. Meanwhile, UDR Inc.’s average target price is $44.33, while its potential downside is -4.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation looks more robust than UDR Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and UDR Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.2% and 98.8%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of UDR Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 1.47% -1.03% -7.55% -8.19% -6.57% -1.54% UDR Inc. 2.34% -2.43% -0.07% 9.26% 23.67% 12.62%

For the past year Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has -1.54% weaker performance while UDR Inc. has 12.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors UDR Inc. beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in Servicing Related Assets and RMBS segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Moorestown, New Jersey.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities. The firm was previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. UDR, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Clara, California; Tampa, Florida; and Alexandria, Virginia.