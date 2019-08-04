Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) and Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Comparison side by side

Both Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) and Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Residential industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 17 -157.89 N/A -1.25 0.00 Sachem Capital Corp. 5 10.51 N/A 0.51 9.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and Sachem Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and Sachem Capital Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.00% -7.9% -1.1% Sachem Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and Sachem Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Sachem Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 20.92% at a $18.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and Sachem Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 60.7% and 10.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 20.93% are Sachem Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.65% -2.58% -10.05% -16.41% -15.2% -11.69% Sachem Capital Corp. -0.2% -3.14% 8.57% 22.28% 20.78% 26.34%

For the past year Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation had bearish trend while Sachem Capital Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sachem Capital Corp. beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in Servicing Related Assets and RMBS segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Moorestown, New Jersey.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.