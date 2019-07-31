Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) EPS Estimated At $0.50; Plains All American Pipeline LP Has 0.97 Sentiment

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 114 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 117 cut down and sold their positions in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The active investment managers in our database now have: 326.22 million shares, up from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Plains All American Pipeline LP in top ten equity positions increased from 12 to 16 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 91 Increased: 69 New Position: 45.

Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. CHMI’s profit would be $8.38M giving it 7.79 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 106,851 shares traded. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) has declined 6.57% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMI News: 16/03/2018 – CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP CHMI.N – BOOK VALUE OF $20.44 PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, A 1.9% INCREASE FROM SEPTEMBER 30, 2017; 14/03/2018 – CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP – PRELIMINARY BOOK VALUE OF $20.44 PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, A 1.9% INCREASE FROM SEPT 30, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Standing Advisory Committee of the Swedish Cherry Hill campus to meet monthly; 09/05/2018 – CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP – BOOK VALUE OF $20.15 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, A 1.4% REDUCTION FROM $20.44 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Book Value of $20.44 Per Shr at Dec 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage 1Q Net $2.93B; 14/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Is Delaying Its Conference Call Initially Scheduled for Wednesday While It Completes the Work; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMI); 12/04/2018 – Acadian Asset Management LLC Exits Cherry Hill Mortgage; 16/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage 4Q EPS $1.47

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 9.54% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for 39.78 million shares. Alps Advisors Inc owns 37.92 million shares or 6.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Samson Capital Management Llc has 6.34% invested in the company for 215,413 shares. The Texas-based Rr Advisors Llc has invested 5.74% in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C., a Kansas-based fund reported 37.89 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids , natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $17.28 billion. The Company’s Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. It has a 6.75 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.54M for 13.83 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.68% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 1.28M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $40,849 activity. Lown Jeffrey B bought $12,285 worth of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) on Wednesday, June 5. 1,000 shares were bought by Evans Julian, worth $16,335 on Wednesday, June 5.

