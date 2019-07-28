Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to pay $0.61 on Aug 14, 2019; Gildan Activewear Class A SUB. VOT. (GIL) Shorts Lowered By 10.32%

Gildan Activewear Inc Class A SUB. VOT. (NYSE:GIL) had a decrease of 10.32% in short interest. GIL’s SI was 2.28M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.32% from 2.55M shares previously. With 551,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Gildan Activewear Inc Class A SUB. VOT. (NYSE:GIL)’s short sellers to cover GIL’s short positions. The SI to Gildan Activewear Inc Class A SUB. VOT.’s float is 1.12%. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 277,549 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) is expected to pay $0.61 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) shareholders before Aug 5, 2019 will receive the $0.61 dividend. Cheniere Energy Partners LP's current price of $46.47 translates into 1.31% yield. Cheniere Energy Partners LP's dividend has Aug 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 261,572 shares traded or 81.39% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has risen 34.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.54% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gildan Activewear had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 4 by Desjardins Securities. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by RBC Capital Markets.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $8.14 billion. It operates in two divisions, Printwear and Branded Apparel. It has a 26.86 P/E ratio. The Printwear segment designs, makes, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company has market cap of $22.49 billion. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It has a 17.41 P/E ratio. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines.