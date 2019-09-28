Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Shareholder Southport Management Cut Its Stake by $147.63 Million as Stock Rose; Selz Capital Has Decreased Stake in United Rentals (URI) by $9.86 Million as Market Value Declined

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 48.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 74,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 78,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.45 million, down from 153,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 1.37M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27B, down from 33,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 127,028 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE PARTNERS BOOSTS 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT VIEW; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Declares Increase in Quarterly Distributions; 09/05/2018 – CQP Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EPS 67c; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc stated it has 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd reported 11,213 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 0.03% or 10,400 shares. Theleme Prtnrs Llp invested 6.86% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Voya Mngmt Llc stated it has 66,559 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Ma accumulated 23,661 shares or 0% of the stock. Korea, Korea-based fund reported 32,450 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 119,705 shares stake. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 32,008 shares. Zeke Cap Lc holds 2,568 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nomura stated it has 80,367 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fil Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Company stated it has 7,005 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.91 million for 5.44 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $370.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co by 16,584 shares to 39,384 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trilogy Metals Inc by 1.39M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Gold Miners.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CQP’s profit will be $280.73 million for 19.33 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.82% EPS growth.