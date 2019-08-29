Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Shareholder Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Cut Position by $3.85 Million as Valuation Rose; Sterling Capital Management Increased Holding in Berry Global Group (BERY) by $3.29 Million as Valuation Declined

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 213.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 62,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 29,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 836,213 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 93,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 786,311 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97 million, down from 880,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q REV. $1.59B; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 05/03/2018 – Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Net $335M; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $1,593 MLN VS $891 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CQP); 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 64,800 shares to 467,944 shares, valued at $28.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 18,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd Div Rtn Int.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 200,863 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $130.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Industries Inc by 12,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,050 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Com Na stated it has 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 18,446 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Gradient Investments has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Morgan Stanley owns 1.84 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 14,000 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bank Of. Moors Cabot invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Frontfour Capital Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.72% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 305,359 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement. Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 1.10 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 157,112 shares. American Century Inc owns 135,821 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv holds 4,756 shares. 49,143 are owned by Zacks Inv Mgmt. Three Peaks Cap Management Ltd Company reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Gsa Limited Liability Partnership reported 4,689 shares stake.