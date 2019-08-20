Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $3.81 Million; American Homes 4 Rent A (AMH) Stake Has Raised by Us Bancorp De

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent A (AMH) by 588.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 29,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 34,416 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $783,000, up from 5,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 406,889 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 92,840 shares as the company's stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 152,628 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 245,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 47,385 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 14,778 shares to 127,569 shares, valued at $15.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 349,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Investors Ltd invested in 0.03% or 234,450 shares. The New York-based Zimmer Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.54% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Illinois-based Grs Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.94% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Westwood Inc reported 1.10M shares. Putnam Invs Limited Com owns 60,125 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 51,302 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ci holds 0.89% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 6.99 million shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Com stated it has 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). 48 were reported by Howe Rusling Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 283,637 shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 327,780 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 32,639 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.02% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Sei Invs invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).