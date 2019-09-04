Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $6.56 Million as Valuation Rose; Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Holder Davis-Rea LTD Has Lowered Holding

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 173,527 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure Completes Annual Filings; 02/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q FFO/UNIT 85C; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 160,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.42 million, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 99,134 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DIV TO 55C/SHR, WAS 50C, EST. 52.5C; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DECLARES BOOST IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTIONS; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 09/05/2018 – CQP Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 367,800 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $48.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 597,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CQP’s profit will be $278.36M for 19.12 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.82% EPS growth.

