Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)’s Financial Results Comparing With TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) and TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 42 3.23 N/A 2.51 17.05 TC PipeLines LP 35 3.98 N/A -2.67 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and TC PipeLines LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) and TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 157.1% 7.1% TC PipeLines LP 0.00% 30.6% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TC PipeLines LP’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TC PipeLines LP are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TC PipeLines LP.

Analyst Ratings

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and TC PipeLines LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 TC PipeLines LP 2 3 0 2.60

Competitively TC PipeLines LP has an average price target of $37, with potential downside of -4.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.5% of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. shares and 67.2% of TC PipeLines LP shares. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 29.98%. Competitively, TC PipeLines LP has 23.96% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. -1.25% 0.33% 0.61% 21.58% 34.97% 18.45% TC PipeLines LP -0.46% -0.19% 13.84% 18.63% 40.39% 13.42%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. was more bullish than TC PipeLines LP.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. beats TC PipeLines LP.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.