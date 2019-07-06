Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)’s Financial Results Comparing With QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Both Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) and QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 41 3.15 N/A 2.51 17.05 QEP Resources Inc. 7 0.97 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) and QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 157.1% 7.1% QEP Resources Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -16.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. QEP Resources Inc.’s 2.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and QEP Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 QEP Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

QEP Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9.42 consensus price target and a 29.22% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and QEP Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.5% and 0%. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 29.98%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of QEP Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. -1.25% 0.33% 0.61% 21.58% 34.97% 18.45% QEP Resources Inc. 3.77% -4.34% -4.58% -15.09% -40.14% 36.94%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has weaker performance than QEP Resources Inc.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. beats on 7 of the 9 factors QEP Resources Inc.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.