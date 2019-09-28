Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 45 4.12 40.73M 2.60 17.38 Frank’s International N.V. 5 0.25 91.26M -0.34 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 91,016,759.78% 157.1% 7.1% Frank’s International N.V. 1,941,702,127.66% -7.4% -6.5%

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Frank’s International N.V. has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Frank’s International N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Frank’s International N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and Frank’s International N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.6% and 43.3%. About 29.98% of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Frank’s International N.V.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.58% 5.45% 1.17% 11.22% 20.84% 24.96% Frank’s International N.V. -2.23% 3.83% -0.52% -3.06% -31.08% 9.2%

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.