Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) and Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 45 4.13 40.73M 2.60 17.38 Buckeye Partners L.P. 41 6.70 144.31M -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and Buckeye Partners L.P. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 90,692,496.10% 157.1% 7.1% Buckeye Partners L.P. 351,119,221.41% -2.2% -1%

Risk & Volatility

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Buckeye Partners L.P. has a 0.69 beta which is 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Buckeye Partners L.P. are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Buckeye Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and Buckeye Partners L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Buckeye Partners L.P. has a consensus price target of $41.5, with potential upside of 0.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and Buckeye Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.6% and 74.2%. 29.98% are Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Buckeye Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.58% 5.45% 1.17% 11.22% 20.84% 24.96% Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.31% 1.58% 24.57% 36.91% 21.27% 43.95%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Buckeye Partners L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 55 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services through 7 liquid petroleum product terminals located in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean; and the New York Harbor and Corpus Christi, Texas in the United States. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.